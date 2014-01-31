Meet The NGOMA AFRICA BAND, the popular and most wanted band based in Germany

— Soulful Vocals,Hypnotic Guitars and the driving Extraordinary rhythm of the “Bongo Dance” from East Africa —
The NGOMA AFRICA BAND; known as the (Golden Voice of East Africa) or ” FFU- Field force unit” is one of the few amongst african bands in Germany to have touched hearts and left audience dancing and week in the knees.
Founded in 1993 and led by Tanzanian musician borned Ebrahim Makunja aka kamanda Ras Makunja – “King of Anunnaki”.
Every concert is unique, uniting the audience after a few minutes on the dancing floor.
Bongo Dansi –meaning Dance able east african dance, is the “Extraordinary Rhythm” that describes the NGOMA AFRICA BAND and makes the band the people´s choice.
Baptized under different names by excited fans – the Annunaki empire, FFU –Field Force Unit.
The NGOMA AFRICA BAND has succesfully written and released several hits amongst others the latest “Bongo Tambarare”, repertoires mostly in the native Tanzania and east african Kiswahili language.
Under the leadership and great visionary-Ebrahim Makunja AKA -Kamanda Ras Makunja; the NGOMA AFRICA BAND comprises of africa´s young and most talented musicians, drummers,guitarists bassist,percussionist, dancers amongst others multi-talented soloist –Christain Bakotessa aka “Chris-B” Mo Benda,Jessy Ouyah, Flora William, Jonathan Sousa aka “Jo Jo” ,Aj Nbongo making the NGOMA AFRICA BAND a complete travel party of eight vibrant musician and dancers.
Book The NGOMA AFRICA BAND and experience the extraordinary sensational Bongo dansi from East Africa´s best dancable music, best for indoor and outdoor festival and events of all kinds! Give your audience the best of Africa this season with the NGOMA AFRICA BAND
