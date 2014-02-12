SkyVision wins contract with Nigeria’s South Atlantic Petroleum

— HERTFORDSHIRE, UK, February 12, 2014/ — SkyVision Global Networks Ltd., a leading global communications provider, today announced the successful implementation of its project with SAPETRO (South Atlantic Petroleum), one of Nigeria’s major oil and gas upstream companies with new operatioyVision Global Networks Ltd., a leading global communications provider, today announced the successful implementation of its project with SAPETRO (South Atlantic Petroleum), one of Nigeria’s major oil and gas upstream companies with new operations in Benin, which includes the installation of a full suite of SkyVision connectivity solutions in Benin and the ongoing management of the project. The 5-year contract consists of an end-to-end voice and data managed solution, based on multiple technologies, integration and professional services, creating unique value to customer operations. The project includes mesh VSAT and wireless point to multipoint connections for Sapetro’s offices and operational sites, mobile terrestrial units and vessels, coupled with the integration of SkyVision services, including Voice and Telephony over IP, two-way radios, mobile satellite phones, managed firewall and WiFi.

As a leading oil and gas upstream company with operations in Benin, SAPETRO’s expertise includes oil and gas exploration with extensive development and production assets in the region. The company is recognized for its activities in sub-Saharan Africa underlined by its strong platform in Nigeria, the Republic of Benin and offshore East Africa.

This partnership marks an important milestone for SkyVision and furthers SkyVision’s commitment to the oil and gas industry in Africa, one of the company’s main focus areas.

Today, oil and gas business highly depends on reliable connectivity, in the field, and between remote branch offices. With crew safety as the industry’s #1 priority, SkyVision knows and understands that reliable information flow in both routine and emergency situations is the key to ensuring smooth, seamless and safe operations.

SkyVision’s tailored solutions for the oil and gas industry are backed by the company’s strong local presence through its local offices and partners across Africa. Its global infrastructure and 24/7 Technical Assistance Centers and NOCs, provide SkyVision customers with the reliable connectivity and support they need.

“As a leading oil and gas company with projects and interests throughout Africa, SAPETRO required a highly experienced and reliable partner that would deliver comprehensive services to meet its specific needs,” said Jean-Daniel Tragus, SkyVision Oil & Gas Sales Director.

Commenting on the project, Martin Trachsel SAPETRO’s CEO said “We are thrilled to have engaged the services of SkyVision for this important project which is geared towards providing robust high-tech turnkey communication infrastructure to support our operations in the Sèmè Field. We found SkyVision’s comprehensive suite of services, technological expertise and pricing, a compelling offer and one which met our expectations”.

“We greatly value this joint partnership with SAPETRO, a true leader in Africa’s oil and gas production industry. This important project win, marks SkyVision’s far-reaching commitment to oil and gas customers throughout Africa, as we further our commitment to delivering quality voice and data communications where they are needed most,” stated SkyVision COO, Golan Madar. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with SAPETRO and to providing them with reliable and efficient technologies and services, today, and well into the future.”

SkyVision recently received Frost & Sullivan’s Market Leadership Award – ICT in Oil and Gas.

