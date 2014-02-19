Confab: Give them Sharia; Give us regional autonomy – Yorubas insist

— Secretary-General of Yoruba Agenda Committee on the proposed constitutional conference, Dr. Kunle Olajide said yesterday in Ibadan that the zone would not go back on Yoruba agenda hinged on regionalism, adding that any group that wants Sharia should be allowed to have it.

His words: “It is the solution to the problems facing this nation. Look at Boko Haram crisis; if you want to have Sharia law in your region, there should be no problem about that. We have seen the beauty and Achilles heels of this country. And that is why we are insisting that since we are heterogeneous in nature as a country, our staying together as a nation should be reviewed for a solid foundation for another 100 years.”

Dr. Olajide, who was a former Secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders also said the 2015 general elections should not hold until resolutions of all the tribes and ethnic nationalities were strictly adhered to and implemented for peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

He said: “We are looking at Nigeria in totality; the basis of our union and for the Yorubas insistence on regional agenda, there is no short cut to it. It is a must. We fared better as a race under regionalism than the present arrangement. We want regional government comprising of the existing six states in the South-West.”

Olajide who described Monday’s meeting at Ishara-Remo, Ogun State where all Yoruba groups converged as a welcome development, spoke with newsmen in Ibadan.

Besides the meeting held in Ogun State under the aegis of Yoruba Assembly on National Conference, he hinted that another Yoruba summit where all the Yorubas would assemble to fine tune plans would hold on February 27.

According to him, the solution to the problems confronting the nation was national conference noting that the convocation of the conference was timely and divine intervention for this country.