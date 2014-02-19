Confab: Give them Sharia; Give us regional autonomy – Yorubas insist

— Secretary-General of Yoruba Agenda Committee on the proposed constitutional conference, Dr. Kunle Olajide said yesterday in Ibadan that the zone would not go back on Yoruba agenda hinged on regionalism, adding that any group that wants Sharia should be allowed to have it.
His words: “It is the solution to the problems facing this nation. Look at Boko Haram crisis; if you want to have Sharia law in your region, there should be no problem about that. We have seen the beauty and Achilles heels of this country. And that is why we are insisting that since we are heterogeneous in nature as a country, our staying together as a nation should be reviewed for a solid foundation for another 100 years.”
Dr. Olajide, who was a former Secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders also said the 2015 general elections should not hold until resolutions of all the tribes and ethnic nationalities were strictly adhered to and implemented for peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.
He said: “We are looking at Nigeria in totality; the basis of our union and for the Yorubas insistence on regional agenda, there is no short cut to it. It is a must. We fared better as a race under regionalism than the present arrangement. We want regional government comprising of the existing six states in the South-West.”
Olajide who described Monday’s meeting at Ishara-Remo, Ogun State where all Yoruba groups converged as a welcome development, spoke with newsmen in Ibadan.
Besides the meeting held in Ogun State under the aegis of Yoruba Assembly on National Conference, he hinted that another Yoruba summit where all the Yorubas would assemble to fine tune plans would hold on February 27.
According to him, the solution to the problems confronting the nation was national conference noting that the convocation of the conference was timely and divine intervention for this country.
I supported the Yoruba Peoples Assembly resolution and determination not to weaver, or go back on their autonomous regionalism. The South East and therefore, the Niger Delta Igbos, as Igbo Ethnic Nation, have a similar conference agenda. Like the Yoruba Peoples Assembly said, if the Boko Haram, or the Northerners, want Sharia, then they should be allowed to have it and the East and West and Mid-West should get their autonomous regionalism, with right to secceed from the Nigerian Union if they so wish.
The easiest way is to refer to the Aburi Confideration Agreement, instead of wasting time debating the whole thing again. Meanwhile, it is clear to every Nigerian that Nigerian citizens are not united at all. Our problem is that, the socalled elites and politicians are criminal intent, and so would like Nigeria to continue to be united. If the Yoruba people stay put and determined as their conference agenda shows, then the Nigerian crisis and problems will be solved and there will be peace.
Nigerians must remember that Boko Haram did not start the killing of Southerners, especially the Igbos. We must recall the Northern pogrom against Igbo people living in the North. Afterall, the Boko Haram are being sponsored by Northern politicians and religious leaders. The Igbos must respond and resist now, or be ready to be Islamised and enslaved. This is all I have to say.
I hope this is the position of all true Yoruba people and I hope this is a position your people will stand by as we continue into the national conference. While I applaud you for being reasonable and genuine, I ask, do the Yoruba ethnic nationality have a constitution? Because that is the most important document to have as you attend the national conference because it will be your guide as to what your ethnic group may have in common with some others and what is peculiar to the Yoruba nation alone. From that, you will determine what you can compromise or not.
So, when each ethnic group comes prepared with their own national constitution, the conference will be a meeting place of well educated people and awareness will be good and after the conference, no ethnic nationality will feel cheated when a true Nigerian constitution will emerge based on the final agreement of the representatives. Personally, I prefer a true fiscal federalism with the six geopolitical zones as the federating units but that will not work in conjunction with sharia.
It is either Nigeria is a single unified nation where a citizen is a citizen anywhere within the boarders of the Country or the relationship is adjusted to align with the desire of the ethnic nationalities. The sanctity of life must be preserved. The pogroms must stop. I am a christian and do love my Muslim brothers and sisters, but I know also that I love and cherish my life more(what I mean is that I need to be alive be a Nigerian and if I am a citizen of Nigeria and I am not safe because of my religion or ethnicity within my so called country, then I do not want to be a part of such a nation).