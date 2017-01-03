Edelman Signs on Chain Reactions as Exclusive Affiliate in Nigeria

— JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, December 31, 2016/ — Edelman (www.Edelman.com), a leading global communications marketing firm, has announced that it has signed on Chain Reactions Nigeria (www.ChainReactionsNG.com), one of Nigeria’s most vibrant PR firms, as its exclusive affiliate in the country following a one-year strategic partnership. The affiliation further expands Edelman’s existing operation outside its South African office, located in Johannesburg.

“Our decision to partner exclusively with Chain Reactions Nigeria was informed by the team’s unique understanding of the Nigerian market, the richness of the strategic thinking and the creativity behind their work,” said Robert Holdheim, CEO, Edelman South Asia, Middle East & Africa. “The addition of Chain Reactions Nigeria into Edelman’s network of exclusive affiliates further enhances our ability to provide seamless, strategic communications marketing support across the African continent.”

Commenting on the news of Edelman’s decision, Israel Opayemi, MD/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria, said, “Our admission into Edelman’s affiliate network is an important milestone in our growth trajectory. It is the kind of best-of-breed partnership we have always desired. Our current and prospective clients can anticipate a balance of best-in-class services backed by Edelman’s international reach and expertise. Our affiliation with Edelman will continue to raise the bar of creativity and excellence in all that we do. Edelman’s global resources will propel us to do more of the creative work we have been known for in Nigeria.”