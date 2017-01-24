Re: Ewin James article on Climate Change

– Dear Editor, African Herald Express:

– I read with great concern Ewin James article on Climate Change in your January 22, 2017 edition. I have a few comments, if I may.

First and foremost, the crux of Mr. James article is summed up in the first four words of his article: I’m not a scientist. Of that there is no doubt. If he was a scientist, and agreed with over 99% of his colleges, he would understand that climate change is a reality. The fabrication comes from the deniers, those who refuse to see the truth that is so obvious is hits them in the forehead.

Comparing the burning of trees hundreds of years ago to the burning of fossils fuels in the past 150 years is ludicrous. One has nothing to do with the other. But, again, Mr. James is admittedly not a scientist.

Yes, we know that our climate is cyclic; it rises and falls over short periods. However, since we have been recording temperature cycles, each time our earth goes through a cooling cycle, it falls to a point slightly higher than before; hence the term ‘climate change’. At this rate, the coolest temperatures will soon be hotter than our hottest temperatures now.

Rising sea levels are also a scientific certainty. Our ice caps both north and south are shrinking at an incredible rate. One merely has to look at the Larsen C ice shelf that is getting ready to break off of the coast of Antarctica to realize climate change is real; our sea waters are warmer than ever before.

Mr. James is right at one other point in his article: there is big money to be made in climate change…but only to those who deny it. Coal companies, gas companies, any company that lives by the sale of fossil fuels has big money to make if we just deny the obvious; and big money to lose if we realize the truth behind the façade they try to sell.

Why do you think governments spend so much money on climate change, Mr. James? To save my life and your life, and the lives of our children and their children. And as long as deniers such as you keep writing these mythical letters about those events which are killing us all, you’re doing everyone a huge disservice.

Mr. James, and the fossil fuel companies, needs to leave science to the scientists.

Jim Spence

South Charleston, WV 25303

304-541-3762