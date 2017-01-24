The time of Biafra freedom has come: notes of a prophet

– By J Ezike

– In the words of Marcus Garvey “take away political freedom from a race and you will have a group of slaves.”The Biafrans are a race oppressed and enslaved in a space imperially crafted and utilized as an industrial opportunity for the greater political and economic good of others. A people denied to drink from the cup of self-determination and demonstrate their fitness to dwell alongside the Nationhood of Free Men. A people buried in the heathen darkness of persecution, engulfed with the clouds of political slavery and excluded as partakers of the joys to be inherited in the space of mankind. A people demanding for their portion of a peaceful cohabitation with their kind, to protect their humanity and tribal existence. In this evil age, when men do not see through the spectacle of fairness and justice or stand against the subjugation, exploitation and extermination of a guiltless people, it is only on the soil of dreamland that the oppressed are pacified, saved and justified. Upon such foundation, the world is limited to the possibility of a lasting Peace. Day by day we hear the positive determined cry of a people ruthlessly loathed and wounded in their struggle to Zion. A cry raised in unanimous agitation all over the world. A universal oppression of a guiltless majority, so strong and powerful to compel God’s intervention!

As the Biafrans suffer untold episodes of mass killings, religious prejudices, extra-judicial sentences, tribal cleansing more than any other race in our collective universe, the media has done more to defeat the good intentions of this persecuted race who have chosen to shape their own destiny, to practice their freedom of will and not to be bounded or controlled by the will and act of others. When a people have no liberty of action either religious or political they become vulnerable to the dangers of being enslaved. And so we must look back to the past, to the page where history revealed truth. Few in this human family are aware of the historical fact that Great Britain who now sits at the zenith point of power and has commanded the respect and admiration of mankind even till this day, were once slaves to the Roman Empire. Disrespected, dehumanized and reduced to servitude by the Romans who had captured their lands, stripped them of all human dignity. Until the Britons rose against the evil, the injustices – they were regarded as a slave race. But as Free Men, the Britons shaped their own destiny and built a civilization that has endured the test of time. This is what “Freedom” promises to an enslaved race. In the same vein, the Biafrans are determined to draw inspiration from the Britons who own the patent right to the sole existence of Nigeria as a federation. War is never an option, because violence has solved nothing and never will.

The Biafran war left an everlasting scar in the heart of every “true Igbo.” My grandparents were amongst the victims of the “unjust war” in 1967. My father was a young boy during the war and a royal prince in our ancestral village known as “Amaruru.” I come from a royal family; and my great ancestors were kings and witch doctors during the medieval era of the 20th century. Prior to the Christian movements and colonial expedition in West Africa, by European missionaries, my great ancestors worshipped the Supreme Soul – Chukwu Abiama – who is the living source of other divinities such as Amadioha, Anyawu, Ala, Odinani, Ikenga and several others. Mmawu Masquerades – the humanized symbol of the living-dead, the residents of the earthly and spiritual world were part of our ancient history in Amaruru. The witch doctors communicated with the invisible masquerades who were the custodians of divine secrets and spoke only the language of mystery. Today, the visible masquerades are seen during festive periods like the “Ofeke Day” celebrated in my ancestral area known as Orsu in Imo State– a public entertainment in honor of mortals, spirits and Mmawu. These powerful beings were the tribal and spiritual expressions of the Igbo tradition, culture and identity undermined at the birth of colonial invasion and brandished as idolatry. These are the vestiges of our sacred tradition now on the verge of extinction. Having been indoctrinated from child’s birth to serve the white god – Jesus, I must confess, it took me thirty years of my life to recover from the mental slavery. As a revived man, I have been awakened to view the imperial religion from a more deductive standpoint. The tragedy here is: billions of Black Africans might never experience the psychological awakening they need for their emancipation. Most Black African Christians have been conditioned to lean towards the god of the colonialists as a form of self-comfort, a spiritual escapism from their oppressed existence – a pacification of their soul’s hunger for the material pleasures of the world they’ve been destined to inherit. Hence, the piteous cycle of baptized zealots seeking a space in the phantasmagorical enclave of Utopia. Most white scholars project the notion that Christianity had its roots in Africa, precisely in Ethopia. With some other theories about Jesus penetrating Africa to Europe – these stories however factual sounds like a recipe to get raped in the mind – the second time. The historicity of African Christianity cannot and did not precede the ancient spiritual expressions of Black Africans. This is not to pontificate but rather, to naked the sacred truth about Black Africa’s religion from the inception.

And in the words of Mahatma Gandhi – “There is no other God than Truth.” So I swear it by God, the justification of a foreign god in the dome of Black Africa is the biggest conspiracy ever designed to prolong and to perpetuate colonial interest in the black continent. The white man cannot teach Black Africans their history. In my estimation, Christianity was the greater evil when compared to slavery. It was the premise of Black Africa’s perpetual servitude – the heathen penile erection forced through the consciousness of a vulnerable people – a gang-raping of their minds. Nobody can gainsay, that Black Africans practiced their separate religions prior to the colonial seasons. Christianity became the fraudulent insurance, an illusion gifted to the preservers of our sacred religion under the premise of evangelism and convert. Unfortunately, my great ancestors were not thinkers and thus stayed gullible in the advent of slave trade. My great ancestors were dissuaded and coerced by the European missionaries into a sham marriage with the Christian god – Jesus. It was in the name of ‘Jesus’ that my great ancestors were made slaves and sold out like dogs and chickens throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Caribbean, It was in the name of ‘Jesus’ that our lands were raped and our natural resources hijacked by the colonial and imperial Lords. It was in the name of ‘Jesus’ that Africa became the white man’s property. It was in the name of ‘Jesus’ that Africans were chained and denied freedom – heaven on earth. And until ‘Jesus’ is driven out of Black Africa, and our sacred religions restored as it were in the divine Origin, Black Africans will continue to drown in their disgraceful ignorance. Simply because, it is the first and necessary step in getting healed from the disease of mental slavery.

Black Africans must never forget how they became Christians. They must purge their minds of false beliefs and exalt the god of their great ancestors – or rather invent a new god in their own image and likeness. For it makes no common sense if the god we worship is viewed through the ideal of the colonial master. We must deem it fit to view our god through the black spectacle. A white god ruling in a black kingdom of Africa is a Post-colonial pestilence. Our concept of “Jesus” as Black Africans should project an image of the son of god made flesh and dwelling amongst the Negroes. A god with an Afro hair, brown eyes and black skin. His history must be retold and set in the origin of Africa as opposed to Nazareth. The god of Black Africans must be in our image and likeness. Black Africans should condition themselves to think as Masters and not as Slaves! If the god of Europe is from Europe, if the god of China is from China, if the god of India is from India, then surely, the god of Africa must be from Africa! Since humans deem it fit to see their god through racial spectacle, I choose not to subscribe to such carnal ideology. The God I worship has got no nationality. He is the God from no country. My God has got no color, no identity, no image. He was before the beginning and knows the end. He is the head of the Supreme Trinity – God of Humanity, God of Wisdom and God of Justice. The God of Humanity is the God I worship. He is the Most High!

As much as I recognize the great good by the Christian missionaries in the provision of education and health care services to millions of black lives – In my estimation, I do not think it justifies the wanton annihilation of the people’s sacred identity, culture and beliefs – the converting of the indigenes of the land it conquered to Christianity, which obviously is the religion of the colonialists. By so doing, my great ancestors knew not who there were anymore and that disgraceful ignorance has been passed on like hereditary disease to posterity – the dire consequences of Christianity’s colonial contribution in the restructuring of Black Africa from its original expression through imperial master craft – the expedition that provoked cultural, religious and political change in the black continent. We cannot forget the past – and we should never forget the past. I believe, subjectively, that the past is the foundation of the present. Those who learn from the past are guided by the light of knowledge. Future wars and injustices can be avoided from the lessons of the past and the deeds of the present – because, the present, sooner or later will become the past and the future will become the present. It is in that capacity that Man must draw wisdom from the experiences of yesterdays. Black Africa’s painful experiences can become its greatest power to redemption.

And because forgiveness is a noble ideal, hence, Black Africans should forgive but never forget the evils of the dark years of slavery perpetrated by hegemonic forces. It is through this evil legacy that African leadership will draw inspiration to enforce patriotism and achieve political maturity. The truth is: most African leaders do not understand the art of patriotism and this is one thing I believe we can learn from colonial history. Colonialism indeed paved way for imperial exploitation in Black Africa. True, but it is also noteworthy to state; that the “white colonial masters” exploited the resources in “Black Africa” for the glory and benefit of their lands, now that is patriotism! Whereas, the “black colonial masters” are exploiting the resources in “Black Africa” for selfish interests and personal glory, now that is corruption! This disease called corruption has become a Legend and it is not exclusive to Africa. The institutionalization of corruption in the political spheres of World Politics to achieve personal interests at the detriment of billion lives is simply a masturbation of power – a beheading of global conscience. Human sufferings can be alleviated if world leaders are sympathetic enough in their decisions and actions. If we call ourselves “United Nations” then “United” it must be in all ramifications. Any tacit enabling of war, hunger, disease, famine, death and chaos within our humanity, cannot be classified as an act of God but an express betrayal of humanity by the so called torch bearers of “unity.” Hypocritical gestures in the political corridors of the UN are the beginning of global injustices. In order words; what is good for the white dove is also good for the black eagle!

The recycling and endorsement of violence and injustice against the Biafrans, since the inception of Nigeria cannot be overemphasized. To put it in the more corrective perspective, the Biafran genocide is still crying out for justice. The fragrant murder and blatant decimation of over 3.5 million vulnerable and weak humans, children and mothers and the subsequent tribal cleansing sweeping through Northern Nigeria and Biafra land even till this very day, is a wasted “sacrifice” for a unity that can never hold. Such gross crime against humanity perpetrated and still being carried out in episodic order without a positive reaction from the world, not even a jerk of their muscles to the plights of the persecuted people is a stark reminder of the old story that says: “There is no justice in the world.” The question is: how long will the world continue to watch in grave silence? When the oppressed are consistently pushed against the wall and forced to turn the other cheek, one day the oppressed will rise against the oppressor and exact same measure imposed against them. And then the blood of the innocents will judge humanity. In the words of Emeka Ojukwu: “We fight because to become involved in violent struggle for freedom is the only honor left to an oppressed people threatened with genocide.” As much as Biafrans do not resonate with violence and spilling of blood to achieve an ideal but the prolongation of its genocide may shift the bulwark of stoicism.

It is for this singular reason that justice must prevail. The world shouldn’t wait for a second genocide in Biafra land before demonstrating a sense of morality. The world shouldn’t wait for the antecedent evil lurking in the near future in Biafra’s collective destiny by the Nigerian masochists. The world shouldn’t wait to witness yet another blood harvest on the soil of Biafra which has conceded immense sacrifice to challenge the opportunistic construct of Nigeria’s Nationhood. The world should not wait for the collective will of a brutalized, ruthlessly oppressed people of Biafra to transcend its peaceful ideology and merge at the seams of reckless defense of her tribal existence. The world should not wait by prolonging its silence to the cruelties and uncontested persecution of the Biafrans. The world should not cast a blind eye at the multitudes of Biafrans stretched to the ends of the universe, crying for their “Freedom” and are braving up to demand for their universal rights to self-determination. In the words of Nelson Mandela indeed “A long walk to freedom” it has been for the Biafrans. We are now on the crossroad, in the familiar terrain. History will remember this truth and serve notice on the conscience of the world. In the words of the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka “Biafra is an idea that cannot die.” The Biafran struggle for secession is a righteous cause, just and pure, in the same token with Scotland’s and the United Kingdom’s “Brexit” from the European Union. The Biafrans are simply calling for a peaceful breakaway from the Nigerian enclave, and this separation is possible through a referendum as it were in the case of the United Kingdom and the European Union. If truly the United Nations stands for the freedom and equality of all peoples, irrespective of race, religion or ideology, then Biafra’s “Freedom” should not be an exception. Any lover of truth will agree that the only recourse to Nigeria’s dark existence as an entity is a “restructuring” back to its naturally existing nations – for peace sake! In order words, a return to its original expression. This is why I write these words with holy anger to awaken the world’s sense of morality and justice.

Excerpts from the book Desert Water