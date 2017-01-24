Why the Future of African Finance is FinTech

– By The Executive Board at MyBucks

– In recent weeks, Mr. John Staley, Chief Officer of Finance, innovation and Payments at Equity Bank, stated that “…in the future, banking in Africa will be done by [brick and mortar] institutions.” He would go on to reason that most FinTech companies are focusing on unsustainable business models, based on payments and loans.

On behalf of our colleagues at MyBucks and as 2017 looms, we respectfully disagree. The future of African finance is firmly with FinTech.

Financial Technology (or ‘FinTech’) is not only reshaping the way day to day business is handled across the continent, but serving as a pragmatic inclusion apparatus to integrate millions of unbanked and often ruralized individuals, families and small businesses alike in to the Pan-African and ever-globalizing marketplace. While the barriers between sectors will continue to erode (for example, health care e-Insurance, agribusiness education on-site) like no other region has experienced before, it is microfinance that will empower, connect and take forward Africa’s future and will continue to do so.

Where somewhat cyclical commodity crises dissipate investor confidence periodically, technology continues its ascent. Leveraging the en masse distribution of mobile phones and the greater degree of internet access connecting us each day (social media usage has climbed by 10 percent from last year alone, with nearly 3 billion active users), FinTech is responsibly providing real-time loans, insurance and mobile money transfers to encourage entrepreneurship and fiscal literacy where such services have never been implemented.

Staley’s argument is that FinTech companies that focus on providing loans have an unsustainable model, as they don’t have the float (cash reserves) that banks do. Therefore, their annual percentage rates of charge (APRs) are high.

“The only way you can do loans successfully is if you have a float… And if you have a look at some of the FinTechs that are coming out in the loan space – the average [APR] is 100% per annum… that is not great for anyone in the industry,” he said.

“So you need to have a float, and the only way you can have a float is if you are a bank.”

To refute, the old days of a bank wanting to go in to a country and put down branches and people with such reserves in place are changing; it is the infrastructure costs themselves that make banking so expensive. Innovation has conversely allowed us to leapfrog those market detriments, offer controlled, incremental loans with appropriate risk-aversion provision and unlock streamlined service for those newly-acquainted with financial interaction. This is a ‘clicks’ from ‘bricks’ mentality that we at MyBucks proudly champion, leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (‘A.I.’) predictive technology to not only improve customer experience, ease of doing business and present choice, but also protect our enterprise by producing newly created credit reports for incoming applicants that we offer to them directly at no additional cost.

The rationale is simple – If you build up a loyal customer base in any sector, you will discover that you can offer amplified services to them with greater efficacy through your platform out of a dedicated, ‘affiliation-driven’ business model. And while we at MyBucks have developed relationships of trust with the public and private bodies affiliated in the diverse countries in which we operate and will continue to do so, we embrace wholly the notion that the future of finance in Africa lies squarely in the FinTech arena.

However, there is a defensive reaction from such ‘brick and mortar’ institutions that this technology is disruptive in nature. In Africa, the ideal hub for FinTech innovation and usage, there is little infrastructure to disrupt at present; an even playing field to foster entrepreneurial success and we proudly offer our services as enablers to a rather antiquated status quo in financial service.

A recent gall-up poll underlines that a large majority of Africans still lack access to formal financial services. 2017 will accordingly be a year of unwavering FinTech dynamism and Pan-African inclusion.

To Mr. Staley, we contend that it is in our hands to create such lasting change on the continent.

MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company based in Luxembourg that delivers seamless financial services through technology. Through its brands GetBucks, GetBanked and GetSure the company offers unsecured consumer loans, banking solutions as well as insurance products to customers. MyBucks has experienced exponential growth since its inception in 2011 and today has operations in twelve African and two European countries.

The views expressed here are their ow