Nigeria: Yoruba urged to prepare for own sovereign nation

– By Muftau Ayandele –

Yoruba people across the world have been urged to prepare themselves for a sovereign nation of the people of the South West. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Eso Oodua urges all Yoruba people to begin the process to actualise a new nation form the people, stretching from Lagos, through Jebba, Lokoja to Warri”.

The group said that “Yoruba people are bitter, disenchanted, angry, hungry and desperate for a revolutionary change in a filthy land where only the cruel, the mischievous and the dishonest can easily survive.”

Said the group “Our position is emboldened by what is going on in Nigeria, the killings, joblessness, the massive migration of hostile and armed people into the South West, the collapse of values, the disintegration of public trust, the leadership ruin, and the floundering fortunes of the people in the hands of self-serving, greedy, malicious and self-destructive elite.”

A statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Dr. Akinrogun Ahmed Akindola urged Yoruba people at home and abroad to prepare for the “inevitable battle of freedom leading to the official founding of Oodua Republic which begins from Lagos, through Jebba, Yagba, Lokoja, Okun and Itsekiri territories in Delta State.” The statement was made available to Irohinoodua through email. The group said other parts of the country have been compelled to resort to “arms uprising, bombing, kidnapping and even suicide” saying that what has sustained a fragile peace in Yoruba land is nothing but the civilisation of the people which he said is no longer able to stand in the face of “public and state terror” imposed on the people.

Dr. Akindola said, “Nigeria to Yoruba people means death, poverty, backwardness, retrogression and repression of our rich potentials”. He said the Yoruba political class have failed to allay the fears and aspirations of the people adding that only a sovereign state of the Yoruba people will resolve the chain of hurdles that stand on the path of sustainable development in Yoruba land.

He said the lukewarm attitudes to previous elections by Yoruba people in their territories represent a vote of no confidence in the entire Nigerian political system and all that pertains to it. “Our position is borne out of historical facts and the traumatic experiences of the Yoruba people since 1914 when Nigeria was created by martial fiat. Our campaign for Yoruba Nation has therefore become irreversible. It is a reflection of the reality that many of our people have given up hope on Nigeria”.

The group said the 50 million people Yoruba Nation is bigger than 52 countries in Europe and 82 member countries in the United Nations and it will be the third largest country in Africa after Ethiopia and Egypt apart from being the single biggest homogenous black nation in sub-Sahara Africa’.

He informed that the Blueprint for the economic and social rejuvenation of Yoruba Nation has been put in place and would be put before the people and chosen credible leadership “as soon as we have our own country of Oòdúà Republic”.

Dr. Akindola elaborated that in the last ten years, the members of the group have asked and answered questions about the future politics, economy, social engineering, culture, traditions, religion, philosophy, language of the New Oòdúà Republic. We are ready.”

“It is time to free the people of Yoruba land from poverty of leadership, celebration of mediocrity and excusing of criminal acts in the name of politics. Our people are tired of the miseries of Nigeria and all that pertains to it, and want to be in control of their own destiny”, he explained, adding, “The road to ending violence, poverty, death, anguish and pain in our territories is to assert our rights to self determination”.

The group stated ‘Our resolve is cast in iron. We serve this notice to the world to be aware. After more than a century of traumatic experience in Nigeria, it makes a lot of sense to try something new. Our culture, language, values, economic and political potentials remain in bondage as long as we remain in Nigeria, a country that has brought Yoruba people nothing but shame and ignominy.”

The group accused Yoruba politicians of being ‘selfish, parochial, corrupt, naive and lacking integrity and completely any sense of history. They have sold the heritage of the Yoruba people. They are in power for personal gains. It is now time for the masses of the Yoruba people to fulfill the historical responsibility of pushing the “arijenimodarus” and the “Judases” amongst us, off the track for the Yoruba people to be able to reclaim her lost heritage and bring back the floundering fortunes of a once glorious people and highly endowed land.

The group said it will work with similar groups in Nigeria that are prepared to take the bull by the horn and loose the “fetters of iron of subjugation and misery”.

Dr. Akindola “urged millions of Yoruba people at home and abroad to see this as a clarion call for freedom and the whistle for liberty out of the valley of blood and sorrow that has been the lot of Nigeria.

“We want to advise our fellow Yoruba people living outside of Yoruba land to consider returning to motherland, as we will not be able to guarantee their safety should the enslaving maggots at the helms of power decide to resort to violence against our people, instead of coming to the table and discuss the peaceful dissolution of the contraption of the British amalgamation exercise that has robbed the Yoruba people of her development and progress.”

“We want the world to note that we are not a violent group. We are peace loving people who are determined and uncompromising about our desire for self determination and the birth of a new Oòdúà Republic. But we are ready to shed blood if need be, to defend our land and our people against possible acts of violence against us by the Nigerian state and its agents.”

We call on the United States of American Congress, the progressive Canadian government, the United Nations, the European Union, the Jimmy Carter Center, the British Parliament, all the freedom fighters in the world and well wishers of the New Oòdúà Republic to join hands with us to free our Yoruba nation and its people from over a century of perpetration of atrocities and subjugation by the Nigerian state.

We are determined to ensure that a peaceful negotiation is promoted between our group and other groups within Nigeria that have decided to pursue their self autonomy. This way a colossal calamity will be averted, if the corrupt and enslaving stakeholders of the Nigerian State would be reasonable, something we are not counting upon or we are expecting.

At this point, for the total freedom of our people and the realization of the New Oodua Republic, we are ready to water the tree of liberty with the blood of traitors and those who are determined to hold down our people in bondage. We are not going to give up until the realization of our own autonomous and independent Oòdúà Republic. We are prepared to die on our feet rather than live on our knees.

“We also want to sound a note of warning to all internal enemies in Yoruba land, all agents of the Nigerian state in our midst and the Nigerian state itself to beware. We will not condone acts of treason or aggression in any form against Yoruba Nation and people as well as our foot soldiers of freedom, liberation and total independence. The silent but active and ready majority is watching,” Dr. Akindola advised.