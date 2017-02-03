‎Catholic Priest Offers Hope to Over 9000 Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon

– By Justine Dyikuk –

Nigerian refugees at the “Our Lady Queen of the Refugees’ Camp,” Minawao village in the state of Maroua de mokolo, Cameroon have been urged to embrace Christ and radiate his light in their lives.

This call was made recently by Rev. Fr. Jatau Michael Emmanuel at the celebration of Holy Mass to mark the Solemnity of the Presentation of the Lord at the refugees’ camp.

Preaching on the theme “What is your experience when you encounter Christ?” the priest used the example of the devout man Simeon and Anna the prophetess in the temple to disclose that the two biblical personages experienced Christ and their lives did not remain the same.

Drawing the attention of the faithful to always wait on the Lord and let his light shine in their lives, he stated that “when we experience Christ, our hope never diminishes.”

Although the celebration of the Holy Mass had two visiting priests, Reverend Fathers Joseph from France and Jérôme from Italy, in attendance, Fr. Jatau was the chief-celebrant and homilist at the celebration because of language barrier. The Mass had 25 Catechists and about 9752 Catholics in attendance.

Highpoints of the ceremony were, baptism of 86 infants, prayers for peace in Maiduguri Diocese, Nigeria and the world at large and the presentation of Holy Rosary beads to about 3221 orphans by the visiting priests.

In an emotional ceremony, the priests also used the opportunity to pray over about 1638 women who lost their husbands as a result of Boko Haram assaults.

Fr. Jatau who was sent to the refugee camp by the Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, Most Rev. Oliver Doeme also disclosed that he was in Minawoa at the instance of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Expressing his sentiments of gratitude, he noted: “The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has done great. The Bishop of Maiduguri, Most Rev. Oliver Doeme is wonderful. So also is Most Rev. Bruno Ateba Edo S.A.C, the Bishop of Maroua-mokolo Diocese in Cameroon.”

In other to ensure that the refugees are given adequate care in food, medication and shelter, on November 1, 2016 Bishop Doeme visited the camp where he donated food items, medicine and beddings to the occupants on behalf of Maiduguri Diocese.

Narrating the ordeal of the refugees to Bauchi Caritas, Fr. Jatau stressed that “the cry of the refugees now is still food and education for their children.”

He, however, lamented the practice of giving the refugees “a measure of rice per person for a month plus a pack of condoms” by some donor agencies noting that people who are in dire need of food ought to be helped and not given certain conditions which stand against their faith or acceptable ethical standards.

The priest also noted that children in the camp have been out of school for over three 3 years while calling on the relevant authorities to do the needful because as he disclosed, “there are people in the camp with NCE, Diploma and even University Degrees wasting away.”

It should be noted that the camp is under St. Peter’s Parish Pulka, Maiduguri Diocese because 90 percent of the refugees are from Pulka, a town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State although the Cleric further decried that “there was never ever any help from Gwoza Local Government.” The Minawao camp which was established by the Cameroonian Government in 2014 and funded by the United Nations was named “Our Lady Queen of the Refugees Camp,” by Fr. Jatau with is Bishop’s approval. The camp is home to about 58 thousand refugees from Borno State, Nigeria who fled from the marauding claws of Boko Haram insurgents.

Some of the refugees who spoke with Bauchi Caritas under anonymity expressed desire to return home soon given the news they are hearing from Nigeria that the Federal troops are smoking out the insurgents.

