Nigeria is the most dangerous place for Christians – US Congress

— The United States House of Representatives says Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world.

The Chairman of its Sub-committee on Africa, Global Health, Human Rightsand International Organisation, Christopher Smith, stated this in a letter inviting former President Goodluck Jonathan and other few Nigerians to make a presentations to the Sub-Committee on the challenges faced by Christians in Nigeria and the Niger Delta issue.

Smith, in the letter made available said: “My subcommittee has broadly investigated the crises facing Christians in Nigeria today. My staff director, Greg Simpkins and I have made several visits to Nigeria, speaking with Christians and Muslim religious leaders across the country and visiting fire-bombed churches, such as in Jos.

Unfortunately, Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world and impunity for those responsible for the killing of Christians seem to be widespread.

Although, the event held on the 1st and 2nd February, the actual content of the letter is only just revealed with its labelling of Nigeria as the most dangerous country to be a Christian.

At the hearing, it emerged that the Committee had taken special note of the plight of Igbos in Nigeria.