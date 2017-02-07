Study.EU now directly connects international students with universities in Europe

Hamburg, Germany, 07 February 2017. Study.EU, the gateway to universities in Europe, has launched its new direct-connect feature. Students can now conveniently request information packages for 5,500 study programmes at 500 European universities. A convenient and practical solution for students.The database of Study.EU contains information about 5,500 Bachelor, Master and PhD programmes in Europe. Students can use Study.EU to search for study options that fit their needs. They can filter by academic level, discipline, country, duration, tuition fee and other criteria. The database includes study options in the UK, Germany, France and 10 other countries.

With the new feature rolled out, students can now fill in their contact information and send a request directly to the university. The university will then get in touch with them directly and supply further information about the programme and the admissions process. The new functionality was developed and optimised with feedback from student test users in Germany, Ghana, India, Nigeria and South Korea.

“This new feature is all about making things easier for our users. Students are now literally just one click away from their dream university. And our partner institutions are enthusiastic because it opens up the conversation with prospective students in a comfortable, uncomplicated way,” says Study.EU CEO Gerrit Bruno Blöss.

Study.EU is the gateway to universities in Europe. On its web portal, students can access information about study programmes all over Europe. The Hamburg-based company has connected countless students from around the world with European universities, enabling them to pursue the academic path they aspire.

Study.EU closely cooperates with institutions of higher education as well as governmental organisations throughout Europe.