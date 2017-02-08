‘Nationwide’ Change In Store for Chad in 2017

– By Ed Kostenki, President, Nationwide Equipment –

A Chadian proverb states that “…if a man wants to grow a long tooth, he should have the lip to cover it”. After a near decade of ensuring territorial integrity by aiding in the mitigation of the Darfur crisis and managing the inflow of refugees from it in-country, while deterring malicious cabals such as Boko Haram from the near 13 million citizens that comprise the landlocked Central African nation of Chad and crucially, ahead of April elections, President General Déby is already long in the tooth in national politics. However, Déby purportedly also has the lip to launch an emboldened campaign to provide newfound stability and sustainable growth through vital infrastructural development, natural resource regeneration and diversification.

His strategic partner in carrying out this ambitions program? Often, U.S. entrepreneurs, those who believe in America’s promise to bring prosperity to Africa through accountable and lasting partnerships.

I’m one such entrepreneur looking to further my reach, that of Nationwide Equipment (http://NationwideEquipment.com) while supporting the President’s programmes. This includes collaborating on a vast social housing proposal, with the Administration planning to provide homes for more than 300,000 (this, according to the Ministry of Town Planning), a national power initiative to produce a steady flow of electricity to millions of Chadians, a railway to connect Chad to neighboring Cameroon and Sudan and a comprehensive foreign investment strategy to enhance oil revenues while bolstering agribusiness opportunity.

Historically, Chad’s investment climate, much like its geography, has been challenging. This has been due in large part to limited infrastructure; I look to work with like-minded partners to right this.

Based on the credit rating of the country at present, Nationwide would traditionally have financed projects and has done so in exigent parts of the world much like Chad, working with a pool of accredited banks, foreign and domestic, to share the ‘risk’ involved with these exciting initiatives.

Chadians and international firms alike will accordingly be contracted to execute tangible development and we remain committed to support the President’s drive to the betterment of the country.

While many of these projects are in their infancy to date, progress has been made to invigorate the domestic infrastructure and thusly encourage foreign integration en masse.

However, there are a myriad of issues pertaining to infrastructure development and one of them is paying back previously allocated loans. Because of the oil price drop, an aspect of the global commodity crisis, the entire petroleum sector of Chad faces funding problems. Interest rates on previously executed advances were steep for the government, at roughly 6% in American dollars, and did not include laboring costs.

And so a one-stop westernized shop seeking to resolve this dilemma can be misconstrued to governance as a line they’ve heard before. So the question is put – How can Nationwide verify the specific offering with Chad-based partners and differentiate from U.S., U.K. and indeed Asian ‘Tiger Market’ competition?

How can my firm inject capital in to Chad effectively while being assuaged of risks regarding investment security?

Risks may be mitigated by prospects for further American partnership under a Trump Administration and the impetus for Chad to adhere to global norms of accountability and thusly, enhanced governance.

Indeed the world shook when Mr. Trump was announced President-Elect of the United States of America, concluding his campaign full of emotion, controversy and most importantly, promise.

And these reverberations carried across the Atlantic, to the shores of West Africa and on to the Central belt. Indeed some three years on from the U.S.-Africa Summit of 2014, little had been accomplished under the previous Administration with regard to African partnerships and the continent knows it. Much of Central Africa remains an untapped investment hub and lesser a priority for American polity revision.

I seek to change this dynamic, too.

Without question and despite cyclical commodity crises, Chad is endowed with an abundance of natural resources. Having Mr. Rex Tillerson, former Global CEO of Exxon Mobil, tapped at the helm as President Trump’s Secretary of State is thusly a thoughtful, business-driven decision and complimentary to Chad’s goals if leveraged effectively from both the public and private sectors. Tillerson has the presence of mind and experience from his Executive Leadership role to foster new ties with State Actors in Chad and elsewhere, hosts the know-how to fund existing and up and coming projects, to assist in domestic efforts to eradicate security threats while working with public bodies to explore methods of reinvigorating an industry that Chad tragically remains so dependent upon.

Mr. Tillerson understands the importance of discouraging capital flight (which will otherwise accelerate and in doing so, disrupt foreign direct investment to Chad), and in collaborating with firms like ours to encourage foreign financing in fields such as agribusiness, fields rife for diversification.

As elections loom, where does Chad go from here? That remains to be seen. However, this program should not be deterred, should not falter and should not be politicized. It is far too vital an endeavor to shelter and serve a nation hosting the next great contributors to the intercontinental and emerging global marketplace, Chadians.

To me, a new Administration at home, a dynamic revitalization campaign abroad in a quiet country ready for its prosperity, is a mutually beneficial, ‘nationwide’ endeavor.

Ed Kostenski is the Founder and President of Nationwide Equipment, an industry leader in the sale of mining, construction and marine equipment worldwide. The views expressed are his own.