Kilimall Nigeria announces its Valentine Campaign

— This is to sensitise the general public of the valentine campaign designed by Kilimall Nigeria to celebrate this season of Love.Kilimall is set to commence its 2017 Valentine campaign. The campaign is themed #ShareYourLove. Kilimall believes in sharing and in line with this spirit of Valentine, to share invaluable things with ourselves. So the idea is for couples to express their love and affection with each other.

The campaign is set to commence on the 28th of January 2017. Couples are to share their audio/visual contents professing their love for each other via the Kilimall social media channels. This is a viable avenue for the Nigeria couple to share their love.

Further, in the spirit of love Kilimall offers a 50% price slash on all valentine purchases on the site. This is intended to make everyone afford a gift for loved ones in this season of love.

Kilimall Nigeria has partnered with a comedian R4C. This partnership will introduce custom-made branded R4C merchandise into the market.

Further into the campaign, Kilimall will launch the Him/Her DEALS exclusively for valentine season to share love to the people.