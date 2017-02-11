The awakening of the radicals: notes of a prophet – by J. Ezike

— Any condition, whether favorable or unfavorable to the collective existence of a people, race or group will remain constant until the awakening of the radical.

History has taught mankind that the only way to actualize change in a conservative system is through revolution. And it takes a radical to revolt against the status quo.

Gone are those glorious years when men deem it as a title of honor to be labeled as radicals. But these few individuals are the ones with the full consciousness of a reformer – they are apt to inspire change in a space conditioned to retain and to maintain its conservative rules.

In the words of George Orwell: “Until they become conscious they will never revolt…”

To provoke change either religious or political is to restructure the familiar and/or replace it with the new. However, not every change is the total expression of the people’s collective will, thus, the radical vacillates somewhere between a hero and a villain.

Based on this deduction, it is logical to conclude that: the radical whose ideal violates the common good of the society and/or contradicts the general conviction of the masses is apt to exude the maniacal disposition of a dictator, a warmonger, a tyrant etc etc.

By exacting his ideals upon the collective consciousness of a nation, group or race – the radical consequently creates an atmosphere of change.

It is therefore the responsibility of the radical to define his mission in accordance with the collective desire of the people he chooses to serve or emancipate. For it would be ideologically bankrupt to exercise a self-centered ideal for the greater good of one’s self. In such scenario it becomes impossible to achieve the general support of the masses and to establish universal confidence.

To an organized extent, radicalism transcends modern political and religious sectors which act as the common foundation of humanity’s collective civilization – a civilization that is far-flung from moral, just and pure. It simply projects the obverse of the aforementioned virtues. And because a percentage of the world’s populace gravitates to this civilization, a coterie on the other hand is forced to demonstrate their dissatisfactions against such establishment of human society. They are the radicals – the ones who dare to evolve the collective destiny of the people through an ideal that is based upon the subject of human freedom and true democracy.

I am, therefore honored to be classified as a radical if through radicalism I can contribute my intellectual, philosophical and spiritual knowledge for the emancipation of the Biafrans – a race enslaved in the imperial space coined as Nigeria.

I believe, objectively, that “Freedom” is the birthright of every human being and because slavery is not the divine mandate of God for mankind but rather a condition forced upon a race that may have permitted or exposed themselves to the possibility of servitude and the dangers of being enslaved, weakened, disrespected, dehumanized and persecuted by another group or race.

No man has got the monopoly of power and control. No man is destined to be a slave – except the man who has chosen to drown in his disgraceful ignorance or lounge in his fears by opting out of the conscious movement for his own glorious redemption – an awakening from the abyss of slavery.

The law of survival has always favored the strong at the expense of the weak. It has been so since the origin of mankind.

And strength can assert itself in different forms – mental, spiritual, intellectual, physical or emotional. But whatever strength is exacted must carry with it the energy of force.

In the struggle or fight for “Freedom” only the influence of force can make a difference.

Even the bible stated in Mathew 11:12 “From the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffers violence and only the violent takes it by force.” Hence, the awakening of the radical.

However, not every force gravitates to violence except if one’s life is at stake and/or when the tribal or racial existence of a people is threatened with extinction or genocide. In order words, when the oppressed are forced to turn the other cheek by the oppressor – then I swear it by God, it is righteous and just for the oppressed to rise and reciprocate the evil with equal measure, rather than waiting on Jesus Christ to descend on the soil of mankind with a sword of justice and a garment of peace and do what man ought to do for himself. My ideology is quite simple: He who wants peace, give him peace. He who wants hell, give him hell in abundance so that he will never thirst again!

Even David did not relent to slay Goliath who had threatened his people with genocide. Moses on the other hand did not hesitate to plague the land of Egypt or inflict Pharoah’s first born with the curse of premature death as a final resort to redeem the enslaved Israelites.

Nigeria – the modern Egypt of our time is a slave mechanism engineered by the British Empire to serve their interests and that of the Fulani extremists whose mentality borders on exploitation, subjugation and extermination of the Biafrans.

The strategic genocide of the Biafrans and Christians by Fulani herdsmen and the tacit endorsement of such carnage by the so called Commander-in-Chief is a politically motivated attempt to stifle the rise in radicalism and national consciousness amongst the Igbo youths and the Niger delta avengers whose agitations are pure and legitimate.

But what these genocidal maniacs do not understand is: you can never curb the resilient spirits of the awakened people.

No constitution or law in the world can quench the fire of revolution. Even when the fraudulent constitution of the Fulani Republic of Nigeria states that: there is no right to self-determination for any region within the purview of Nigeria – in a premeditated scheme to prolong the insipid union which ceased to exist since the expiration of the amalgamation clause – a treaty that merged the Southern and Northern protectorate in 1914.

Even a dog in Aso Rock knows that December 31st of 2013 was the official death date of the satanically inspired dungeon named Nigeria. What we have today is not a country but a fraudulent space.

And I swear it by the God of humanity who sent me to represent truth – “The Time of Biafra Freedom Has Come…”

To be continued.

By J Ezike