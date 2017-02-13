5th edition of the Africa Business Forum to hold in Ethiopia, March 2017

— The panel topics at the 5th Africa Business Forum represent the areas of Finance & Capital Investment, ICT, Agriculture & Mining, Power & Energy, Consumer Goods & General Trade, Logistics & Aviation, Infrastructure, Tourism, Hospitality & Real Estate, Manufacturing and all related industries

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, February 13, 2017/ — The 5th edition of the Africa Business Forum (www.AfricaBusinessForum.com) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia will be held for the second time in Ethiopia on the 1st of March 2017 in the 5 star Sheraton Hotel, under the Patronage of Saudi Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi, one of the largest investors in Africa, Forbes ranked billionaire and Ethiopia’s biggest employer. Prior to the conference, the Africa Business Forum B2B Investment Meeting was held successfully on the 25th January 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center Tower, to welcome potential investors to Africa. Emirates Airline has also become the official airline partner of the event and has offered special fares from GCC countries, details can be found on www.AfricaBusinessForum.com.

Since its creation in 2014, The Africa Business Forum has become one of the most important bi-annual gatherings in Africa and the Middle East. Africa Business Forum presents an invaluable opportunity for investors to connect with clients from across industries and from around the world. An opportunity to maximize market share by building connections with African customers and partners. The conference will host distinguished panelists and speakers, including ambassadors, high government officials, business leaders, investors and CEOs, our special guests include:

Fitsum Arega – Director General of the Ethiopian Investment Commission – Ethiopia Government.

Belachew Fikre, PhD – Deputy Commissioner – Ethiopian Investment Commission – Ethiopia Government.

Mohamad Saeed Al Raqbani – General Manager at Dubai investments Industries a subsidiary of Dubai Investments.

Zemedeneh Negatu Country Managing Partner for EY (Ernest & Young) Ethiopia.

Yohannes Tilahun – Former CEO to General Electric (Ethiopia) and Adviser to the commissioner at Ethiopian Investment Commission.

Hussain Bin Jama Al Ishaqi – Acting CEO of Oman Oil.

Rob Withagen, Managing Director and Co-founder – Asoko Insight.

John Small – Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Africa Association.

Johnny Muteba – CEO, Pan African Chamber of Commerce.

Craig Bridgman – Former Global Head of Investment Banking for Clarkson Capital Markets, currently Executive Chairman of East Africa Oil Field Services.

Jari Matero – Senior Investment Manager at Finnfund.

Gianluigi Esposito – Managing Partner – AEM Carnelutti Law.

Mohamoud Dualeh – Head of Products at Alizz islamic bank (Oman).

Mohamud Kasil – General Manager, Covestro Middle East (formerly Bayer’s $12.3 billion materials science division).

Seyoum Bereded – CEO Consopia Consulting Services and President of the ICT Association of Ethiopia.

Attorney N. Jude (Jay) Menes – President, Meneslaw Konsult & Europlaw.

Olatorera Oniru – Entrepreneur & CEO of Dressmeoutlet(dot)com.

Joachim Yebouet – Chief Executive Officer – East African Tiger Brands Industries.

And many more, please check AfricaBusinessForum.com for details.

“We are very excited about the level of enthusiasm we have received from speakers, sponsors and attendees for this unique conference,” said Mr. R Ahmed, founder and chairman of Africa Business Forum. “We look forward to bringing together the many business leaders and offering international companies considerable opportunities to enter and become successful in one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The 5th Africa Business Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is an incredible convening center for global stakeholders and an opportunity to share perspectives on the issues facing global business and beyond.” said Mr. R Ahmed.

The panel topics at the 5th Africa Business Forum represent the areas of Finance & Capital Investment, ICT, Agriculture & Mining, Power & Energy, Consumer Goods & General Trade, Logistics & Aviation, Infrastructure, Tourism, Hospitality & Real Estate, Manufacturing and all related industries.

Please go to the www.AfricaBusinessForum.com website and view the program from the main menu.

Please address your queries and information requests to: contact@AfricaBF.com or call +97145147386 (Dubai), +251935402526 (Addis Ababa) or +442081440159 (London) for more information.