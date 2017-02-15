PETAN Confirms Speakers for WAIPEC 2017 to hold in Nigeria

— LAGOS, Nigeria, February 13, 2017/ — The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) (www.PETAN.org) has announced the first set of speakers to feature on the programme at the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2017 (WAIPEC) (www.WAIPEC.com), a three day major platform for the oil and gas industry, taking place later this month (21-23rd February) at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Industry leaders and expert speakers have been drawn from key stakeholders involved in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria to lead discussions and provide invaluable insight at WAIPEC 2017. These include:

Dafe Stephen Sejebor – Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS);

Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote – Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board;

Tunde Adelana – Director, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board;

Bayo Ojulari – Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo);

Tony Attah – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited;

Austin Ojunekwu Avuru – Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT;

Dada Thomas – Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Oil Limited;

Ademola Adeyemi Bero – Managing Director, FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company;

Engr Charles Chiedu Odita – Managing Director, Midwestern;

Emeka Ene – Chief Executive Officer, Oildata Energy Group;

Dr Layi Fatona – Managing Director, Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc;

Abdulrazaq Isa – Chairman, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited;

Ahmadu Kida Musa – Deputy Managing Director, TOTAL Exploration and Production;

Ifeanyi Nwagbogu – Group Managing Director, Schlumberger;

Chiedu Oba – General Manager, National Content, Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company Limited (SNEPCo);

Olusoga Oduselu – General Manager, Nigeria Content, Chevron Nigeria.

In addition, sessions will be held by members of PETAN’s executive board including chairman Bank Anthony Okoroafor, Geoff Onuoha, Ranti Omole and Gbolahan Lawal.

WAIPEC’s first class conference programme will lead on unlocking strategic value – leveraging innovation, best practices and technology to grow West Africa’s energy industry, through a series of plenary and industry panel sessions and topical presentations.

As PETAN chairman, Bank Anthony Okoroafor explains; ‘PETAN has commissioned this event WAIPEC to provide the oil and gas sector with a much-needed business platform to showcase expertise and discuss opportunities. WAIPEC is strategically located in the heart of the commercial area to facilitate access, and is very much organised by the industry for the industry.’

PETAN is delighted with the response of the major industry players in getting behind what is effectively its event and would like to particularly acknowledge the significant contributions made by WAIPEC’s platinum sponsors; Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company and the other key sponsors; Marine Platforms, First E&P, Lee Engineering and Aveon Offshore.

Alongside the conference, the international exhibition, which is free to attend to qualifying individuals, is attracting an increasing number of specialised companies who will be showcasing their latest products and services, including many international and regional energy companies and service providers, regional and national oil companies.

A full list of participating companies can be found at www.WAIPEC.com along with further programme information and details of how to register to attend.