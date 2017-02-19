Niger Delta militants To Dickson: You’re Tyrannical, Incompetent

— THE Bayelsa State axis of the Niger Delta, Nigeria’s main oil and gas belt, is on the boil again. This time, it has to do with the Governor Seriake Dickson administration.

Bayelsa is the home state of former President Goodluck Jonathan, that is dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This swampy Ijaw state is crisscrossed with oil pipelines.

At the moment, the Joint Revolutionary Council, an alliance of key agitating groups in the volatile oil and gas region has declare a 48 hour ultimatum to Governor Dickson to either apologise to a foremost Ijaw female activist, Annkio Briggs, or brace for a wild cat attacks.

Annkio and her colleagues were allegedly assaulted ”brutally” during a recent peaceful protest in Bayelsa by alleged ”paid agents” of the governor.

Spokesperson for the insurgent groups, Cynthia Whyte, in an online statement to this reporter on Sunday, argued that if Governor Dickson fails to play ball,, ”key agitating groups within the Bayelsa space will be activated to undermine the Dickson government”.

According to them, ”within that 48 hour space, key agitating groups will first renounce Amnesty and then commence series of process driven activities to drive home our point and position.

”It is unfortunate that the same government who many Ijaw struggled and clamoured for to win in the 2016 elections would now turn out to be a government of tyranny, incompetence and ineptitude”.

Not done yet, they added, ”it is unfortunate that today, the same bandit elements, armed robbers and unrepentant hardened criminals, who worked against Governor Dickson’s second term are the same band of renegade satanists that would be hired to mug, mob and lynch Annkio Briggs and her fellow protesters.

”This represents the fullness of treachery and tyranny. We will not allow this happen in Bayelsa State, the cradle of Ijaw nation.

”A word is enough for the wise”.

By Akanimo Sampson