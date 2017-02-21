Nigeria is the heart of Business in the Africa: Ecuadorian Ambassador

— The Government of Ecuador had identified the need to strengthen economic ties with Nigeria saying she is the heart of business hub in the African continent.The Embassy of Ecuador in Nigeria and PRO ECUADOR, the Ecuadorian Promoting Exports and Investment Agency, organized a Videoconference with Ecuadorian companies that could be interested in entering into the Nigerian market or find partnership with Nigeria businessmen.

The President of the Abuja Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye who was invited, spoke on the huge possibilities of making business in the country especially in the areas of Agriculture, Mining and Technology. The President also talks about the size of the Nigerian market that could be used as a hub for western African countries.

While Ambassador of Ecuador Leopoldo Rovayo gave a lecture on the Nigeria economy. He analyses the main sectors of the Nigerian economy, the rules to access the market with the regulations of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), and the commerce between Nigeria and Ecuador to promote business and investments. Also one of the areas that could have possibility of business is the petroleum sector he said, the Ambassador note the importance of Nigeria as a member of the OPEC organization as well as Ecuador’s membership.

