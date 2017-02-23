Ambassador of Ecuador to participate in the Institute of Directors Dinner

— Ambassador of Ecuador, HE Leopoldo Rovayo Verdesoto, will attend the Institute of Directors Dinner as a Guest Speaker in Abuja- organized by the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

The event will provide an incomparable exchange of information on the bilateral relations between Ecuador/Nigeria as well as the Institute objectives: Promoting professionalism through continuous education, information sharing and networking of opportunities and making positive contribution to the socio-economic growth of Nigeria.

Upon receiving the invitation sent by Chairman of the Institute Abuja, Chief Rex Onyeabo, the Ambassador said ‘it is an avenue for him to share with Nigerians the beauty of Ecuador as there are still millions of Nigerians who are yet to know more about the Ecuadorian people and its government’’.

Press contact Ms. Khoze Clement- Personal Assistant to the Ambassador on Media via Email: fliponclems@gmail.com. Tel: 09054545425/08036467657. Facebook: Ecuatorianos en África Embajada en Nigeria.