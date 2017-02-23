Samsung ushers in latest tech trends at annual Africa Forum

— CAPE TOWN, South Africa, February 23, 2017/ — Samsung (www.Samsung.com) will be showcasing the latest range of products at the 8th Annual Samsung Africa Forum happening at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week.

With the expected continuous growth of this market in 2017, Samsung Electronics aims to lead the continent’s development in the consumer electronics space. The Samsung Africa Forum 2017 is the ideal platform to demonstrate Samsung’s smart technology, products and design for the year ahead, as well as highlight the company’s commitment and unifying vision to its African partners and media.

“Africa is a vital part of Samsung’s global business and the company will utilise this event to present products selected specifically for the unique needs of our customers,” says Sthe Shabangu, Lead: PR, Public Affairs and Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Africa Office.

The Lion is known as the ‘king of the jungle’ in Africa and its family, or pride, works as a unit for the betterment of all its members. In much the same way, the theme for this year’s event is ‘One Pride’ and represents how Samsung and its partner network continue to work together to be the leaders in the region’s consumer electronics market. The theme is also symbolic of the genuine pride the company takes in its world-class devices and appliances.

Samsung’s motto has always been pride and passion. As such, the company is proud of its innovative, world-class products that feature innovative designs and technology created to benefit consumers. Samsung is passionate about a shared vision to improve the lives of African customers and eager to drive positive growth for its partners across the continent.

Concludes Shabangu: “Samsung Electronics values building strong relationships with our customers, partners and stakeholders in order to succeed and grow in this unique and exciting consumer landscape. The 8th annual Samsung Africa Forum affords us the opportunity to share our vision, commitment and world-class innovations in technology and design with our partners across the region. More crucially, it allows us to demonstrate that together, we can move forward with pride, passion and profitability.”