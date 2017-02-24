— The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, will make an official visit to Sudan from February 26 to March 1, 2017. He will meet top Government officials, including President Omar Al-Bashir; Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Badr El-Din Mahmoud Abbas; and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Hazim Abdelgadir Ahmed Babikier.The visit will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the Bank’s support to the country’s social and economic development efforts and to explore opportunities to enhance future cooperation on the Bank’s High 5 priorities, focusing on institutional capacity to improve social service delivery and agricultural value chains. The High 5s are Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

Cooperation between the Bank and Sudan dates back to the founding of the AfDB in 1964 in Khartoum. The Bank portfolio in the country comprises 12 projects with a total commitment of US $200 million. The Bank’s interventions range from technical assistance to capacity building and targeted operations to reduce poverty and boost socioeconomic development in the country.

What: AfDB President to make a three-day official visit to Sudan

When: February 26 to March 1, 2017

Where: Khartoum, Sudan

