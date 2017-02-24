Samsung Corporate Citizenship improves access to education through Digital Transformation in Africa

— In keeping with Samsung’s (www.Samsung.com) goal to enrich and transform lives through digital technology, the electronics giant today reiterated its commitment to advancing access to technology in education across Africa.

Speaking at the Samsung Africa Forum 2017, Ms. Sthembile Shabangu, head of Public Relations and Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics, Africa Office notes: “In today’s digital era, any community, especially disadvantaged areas, will benefit from hands-on experience with technology. Our aim is to make sure that every African child has access to education, no matter where they are – be it in a rural area lacking infrastructure or perhaps in an existing infrastructure that lacks educational resources – by providing access to technology.”

As a global citizen, Samsung uses its education technology to give back to society in two ways: by creating new learning opportunities so that young people can enjoy access to better education; and by supporting youth employment through vocational training and skills development.

To date, Samsung have launched 10 Digital Villages, 33 Solar-Powered Internet Schools (SPIS), 27 eLearning Centres, 22 Smart Schools, 12 Engineering Academies and 8 Digital Libraries across Africa and plans to establish more this year.

In an eco-system: collaboration takes you further

Samsung is at the forefront of using its resources and expertise with efforts to help the continent achieve its Sustainable Development Goals. “Work of this nature can never be achieved in isolation. Collaboration with communities, governments and NPOs become critical in making sure that any Corporate Citizenry efforts move that much further. We are encouraged by the sustainable partnerships we have with UNESCO, KOICA and KERIS to name a few.”

Samsung works with educators around the world to improve learning experiences through the use of technology, facilitating a limitless classroom environment that gives students access to a world of knowledge from their desks or on the go. This is made possible by solutions designed with Africa in mind, namely the Solar Powered Internet Schools, Smart Schools and E-Learning Academies, which provide solutions that deliver on this vision and improve the quality of learning, enhance teaching effectiveness and allow administrators to run institutions more effectively.

Samsung’s Engineering Academy and Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Academy provide free, intensive, hands-on training to graduates. The Academies seek to develop skilled young African leaders who are adequately prepared for the world of employment. The programme forms a core part of Samsung’s vision to fast-track the entry of African youths into the electronics job market and to reduce the shortage of scarce skills in the IT industry.

“Investing in the skills of the youth also benefits Samsung, The more young people we can develop in the electronics industry, the better it is for us and our customers who can be assured of our ability to provide excellent service,” adds Shabangu.

Samsung uses its talents, skills and technologies to make a positive impact on the world, helping to shape a smart, sustainable future for all. Its products and solutions give consumers and businesses alike new ways to connect and experience the world. From connected classrooms that take learning to new digital heights, to providing world-class technology in remote places, Samsung is addressing some of the most basic and complex challenges of today.