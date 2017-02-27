Cameroon: Christian, Muslim Clerics Speak Out for 58 Thousand Nigerian Refugees

— By Justine Dyikuk

— The untold hardship of about 58 thousand Nigerian refugees from Borno State, who fled from the marauding claws of Boko Haram insurgents and are currently taking refuge at the United Nations Camp, Minawao village in the state of Maroua de mokolo, Cameroon is worrisome. The refugees and some religious leaders in the camp whom I spoke with recently lamented the sheer neglect of the Nigerian Government. They also decried how the Cameroonian Government is exploiting the situation to their advantage.

The lack of water, food, firewood and other deplorable conditions in the camp recently forced Muslim and Christian leaders in the camp to cry out for their flock who are already disadvantaged. Desirous of speaking for the oppressed, the clerics recently made known the condition of the people living in the camp calling on both the Nigerian and Cameroonian Governments to do the needful.

In an emergency meeting called by the Chaplain of the Our Lady Queen of the Refugees’ Catholic Church within the camp, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Jatau, 76 Muslim and Christian leaders unanimously agreed to fight for people by disclosing the true picture of life in a foreign land.

Disclosing the purpose of the meeting, spokesman of the clerics, Fr. Emmanuel noted that, “The meeting was aimed at discussing the difficulties within the camp so as to look for lasting solutions to them” as well as “strengthening the relationship between Christians and Muslims in the camp.”

The clerics identified the challenges of the Nigerian refugees to include, “A sharp drop in the quantity of food being shared to all, that is, a measure of rice per person for a month and lack of water and firewood for cooking.”

Other problems faced by the refugees are, “the inability of the authorities to allow the refugees earn a living like before because the youths originally working with the United Nations have been replaced with Cameroonians” the religious leaders stated. They further regretted that “attention has been shifted from emergency relief for the refugees to the development of northern Cameroon.”

The prelates therefore called on the Federal Government, Borno State Government and the Local Government Chairmen as well as Councillors of Dikwa, Gwoza, Bama, Gambaru and Kalabalge to come to their aid by doing the needful. They however noted that “refugees from Ngambaru Ngala have stated going home already because of deplorable conditions in the camp” adding, “the People said they are tired.”

“As clerics we have unanimously agreed to cry out on behalf of the people here. We have vowed to question our politicians, especially those from Borno State including the various Local Government Chairmen and their councillors.”

At the meeting were also the president of the camp, Musa Ali and his vice Luka John who work directly under the UN. Musa pleaded with the people to be patient while promising that he would contact the Nigerian ambassador to Cameroon who lives in Yaoundé.

The men of God also frowned at the fact that “there is no single government representative from Nigeria at the camp.” As at the time of filing this report, the Nigerian ambassador to Cameroon could not be reached though some people in the camp who spoke under anonymity claimed that “he is yet to say something about their condition.”

“As a matter of urgency, the United Nations, the Nigerian and Cameroonian Governments, the Borno State Government and the Local Government Chairmen as well as Councillors of Dikwa, Gwoza, Bama, Gambaru and Kalabalge should do the needful in the area of providing clean water, firewood, food and basic healthcare for these Nigerians who are in dire need,” the clerics pleaded noting that as part of rebuilding the northeast, efforts must be made to reunite the refugees with their families.

Fr. Justine Dyikuk is a blogger and a freelancer. He is also the Editor of Bauchi Caritas Catholic Newspaper and the Communication’s Director of Bauchi Diocese. He can be reached through – justinejohndyikuk@gmail.com.