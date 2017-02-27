Facebook accepts local currency payments in Nigeria

— When Mark Zuckerberg visited Nigeria, one of the requests he heard was for businesses to be able to pay for advertising and other services in Naira. In response, Facebook has started accepting locally issued Nigerian Naira cards from new advertisers for payments on its ads platform.

“With 8.6 million people in Nigeria using Facebook on mobile every day, Facebook is a great place for businesses to reach their customers” says Cox. “We’re listening to our community of partners, developers, advertisers and content creators to understand what we can build to best serve their needs.”

Starting on 8 March, Facebook will kick off Boost Your Business, a series of free training sessions designed to help thousands of Nigerian small business owners understand how to leverage digital platforms for growth. The sessions will be facilitated by trainers led by She Leads Africa in key cities including Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.