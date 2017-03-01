INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN AUTHORS AND SCHOLARS (IAAAS) IS FORMED

— (ATLANTA, February 28, 2017). The International Association of African Authors and Scholars (www.iaaauthors.org) is pleased to announce its formation as a not-for-profit organization, duly registered and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, United States of America.

The mission of International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS) is to support and promote African Authors and Scholars worldwide. IAAAS will advance literacy, scholarship, motivate and inspire the passion and joy of reading and writing. IAAAS wants to contribute toward nation building through pursuit and sharing of information, knowledge, and to promote and reward excellence in leadership.

IAAAS Objectives:

• Publish Resources for IAAAS Members.

• Organize Annual Book Fair.

• Promote Literary Scholarship and Education in Africa.

• Organize Fundraising to Promote Book Reading and Literacy among Youths, and

• Excellence Award in Leadership at IAAAS Annual Event.

African Authors and Scholars around the globe are encouraged to join IAAAS to promote their brand and to help in the collective quest to advance knowledge through literary campaign and scholarship as well as share their expertise to encourage excellence in leadership for nation building particularly in Africa. We invite you to join IAAAS, where our authors interact and network for book publishing, book fairs and book sale opportunities.

Please contact our PRO, Prof. Okechukwu P. Oranika at oranika@aol.com / 770.401.5008 or visit our website (www.iaaauthors.org) for more details on partnership opportunities and general information on how to join the list of our diversified and growing membership and sponsors.

Signed:

Mr. Chinedum Igwe, Executive Director

MBA Rev. C. K. Ekeke, PhD, General Secretary

authors@iaaauthors.org. (+1) 678.760.6448

P. O. Box 524 – Clarkdale – Georgia 30111 – U.S.A