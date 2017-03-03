Innoventures launches “Startup Reactor” Fourth Cycle in Partnership with Venture Capital for Africa and SRI

— CAIRO, Egypt, March 2, 2017/ — Innoventures (http://Innoventures.me) has just opened applications for the fourth cycle of its accelerator program ‘Startup Reactor’ in partnership with VC4A (https://VC4A.com) after a successful third cycle and its grand finale last December. The new cycle comes along with the launching of a new 30 million EGP venture capital fund which continues to show Innoventures’ leadership in Egypt’s venture capital space.

Startup Reactor is a unique accelerator program designed to support innovative startups operating in several high-opportunity industries in Egypt. The program creates an environment to connect entrepreneurs, investors and mentors for a duration of six months. Participating investors and mentors will receive an equity stake in the ventures which they choose to support.

Qualifying startups will follow an immersive training program as they focus on developing their business model, prototype, brand and customer base. In addition, every startup will be assigned a dedicated mentor from a network of more than 200 business professionals. Startup Reactor offers a wide range of additional benefits including office space, legal support with company registration, seed funding up to 300,000 EGP, and cash prizes totaling 15,000 EUR offered by the program partner VC4A.

To provide added value for startups operating in key focus industries, Innoventures is enhancing its accelerator this year by introducing three separate tracks. In addition to the Main Track, open to startups from any industry, Startup Reactor will include a specialized Media Track powered by JuiceLabs, which covers media, advertising, analytics, content platform, content creation automation, e-commerce, talent management, and influencer management; and an E-waste Track, powered by SRI and CleanTech Arabia, designed for startups that recycle electronic waste.

Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend the “Spark” orientation sessions and workshops held around Egypt during March. And media representatives are invited to attend the press conference on March 8th or contact press@Innovetures.me for more information.

Apply for the program before the deadline of April 1st https://VC4A.com/innoventures/startup-reactor-4. For more information about Innoventures and the program, please visit http://Innoventures.me.