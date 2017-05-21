NEW CHATHAM HOUSE REPORT: RADICAL RETHINK NEEDED TO TACKLE CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA

— A major new Chatham House report argues that anti-corruption efforts could be made significantly more effective through new ways of understanding why people engage in the practice.

The report, which examines key social beliefs and expectations driving engagement in corruption in Nigeria, challenges some commonly held myths, and recommends new policies and measures to tackle the problem.

Drawing on a national household survey* the study – Collective Action on Corruption in Nigeria: A Social Norms Approach to Connecting Society and Institutions – uncovers and systematically measures key behavioural drivers behind bribery, extortion, embezzlement and nepotism in the country.

Co-author Leena Koni Hoffmann, Associate Fellow of the Africa Programme at Chatham House, said: “The study shows we need to change the way we think about corruption in Nigeria. Understanding why people engage in corrupt activity – what shapes their behaviour – is critical to designing effective policies to curb it. This research offers an important step forward. It reveals what really drives corrupt behaviours and the types of targeted interventions that could most effectively tackle it.”

Co-author Raj Patel said: “One reason corruption persists is simple misconception – people think others widely accept corrupt behaviours, when in fact they believe it is wrong. Such misconceptions mean people are less likely to challenge the status quo”.

The report’s findings show that:

– Social norms of corruption in Nigeria are not as widespread as people may assume.

– Rather, they are limited to specific practices and sectors, such as within the Nigeria Police Force where upward and downward pressures for the solicitation of bribes sustain the norm. It is therefore possible to design sector-specific policy interventions.

– Elsewhere, collective action against corruption is impeded because in some places people have misconceptions about what other people really think. For example, survey data showed that, while over 90% of respondents in Enugu State believed it was wrong and illegal for law enforcers to request a bribe, 50% thought their fellow citizens believed such a request was acceptable.

– Where engaging in corruption is a rational response to the types of choices and pressures facing people – such as the financial and time cost of paying an official fine compared to a bribe – behaviour may change when the environment or options are changed.

– People do not hold negative beliefs towards corrupt practices if they think it is necessary for the running of a public institution and they are receiving the required service – for example, hospital care.

– But this practice amounts to a kind of regressive taxation on those who can bear it the least – Nigeria’s poorest, who are reliant on public services.

– In Nigeria, the social contract between government and the people is very local; not national. Trust is placed in the group that one identifies with, and a lack of trust is shown towards official processes or rule of law that should apply to all. This poses a tough challenge for galvanizing collective action to overcome corruption.

The Report recommends:

– Changing incentives in contexts where corruption is a rational response or environmentally-driven: Enabling corruption avoidance is the most cost-efficient way to reduce the phenomenon in Nigeria. Avoidance needs to be the practical option for the country’s people.

– Targeting sectors and communities with critical information on the human costs of corruption: Anti-corruption campaign messages can be reframed to resonate with affected communities, contexts or sectors. Local design and applicability is key. Targeting young people may also help to instil a low tolerance of corruption in the next generation.

– Reframing the approach to anti-corruption messaging and interventions: overly tough and extreme language is unlikely to bring about behavioural change if citizens do not think that the recommended behaviour will result in a reduction in corruption. Instead, overly sensational language may be a cause of apathy in the target population. Fear-based messaging cannot substitute for authenticity and exemplary behaviour. But the cost to everyone of the sum of seemingly minor corrupt actions needs to be better represented and clearly communicated.

– Highlighting and/or empowering (real or fictional) trendsetters to drive behavioural change: Trendsetting individuals will flout standing social norms in order to adopt alternative lifestyles, whether they came to know about alternative ways of behaving through carefully crafted media, or because they decided independently to abandon a practice.

– Uncovering false beliefs around what other people believe about corrupt practices and developing communication strategies to make this known: there is significant evidence from norm-based interventions to show that behavioural change is possible where there is enough coordination for collective action to overturn practices that almost all but a small minority consider harmful.

– Improved signalling by government on anticorruption: As key trendsetters, political actors and other government officials must measure up to higher standards of integrity, honesty and transparency in areas such as personal asset and income disclosure, public finances, procurement and service delivery, in order to send a powerful signal of the government’s commitment to changing negative governance norms and rebuilding public trust.