NIGERIA’S FUTURE CAN BE REPOSITIONED IF WE GROOM YOUNG LEADERS

In response to the challenges of leadership bedeviling Nigeria and the obvious decline in value-based leadership, Royal Foundation International is set to host her National Leadership Summit (NLS), a program packaged to be a platform to equip students with Leadership skills, a requisite skill for success in Private and Public Sector in their adult lives and also as students in their respective schools.

According to the convener, Femi Royal Aliu, he noted that, “Royal Foundation International is a youth-led organization that utilizes amazing innovation and cutting edge technologies to package fellowship programs, internships, summits, bootcamps for young people to promote individual effectiveness, wealth creation and leadership skills”.

The Maiden Edition of her National Leadership Summit was hosted in November 2016 and she featured over 10 schools including Dalos College, Ambassadors College, ECOWAS College, and Iganmode Grammer School (the defending champion that produced the debater of the year and got our award for this) and many others space will fail me to mention.

NLS 2017 will bring together about 20 schools to a single venue as a gathering of eagles and will also be a platform to learn about exceptional and value-based leadership and how they can model it, alongside, students from different schools will also compete for the debater of the year award on the topic, “To work for someone else or build one’s business; which is better?”

The event is themed: “Nigeria’s Future: The Role of Exceptional Leadership” and will hold thus:

Date: Friday, 9th June, 2017

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Covenant University Secondary School, Ota

The event will bring together mainstream speakers including, Precious Ajoonu, Leap Africa; Jimoh Oluwasegun, NGOPodcast; Rahmah Aderinoye, UNICEF Global Ambassador; Lanre Olokunde, Snapnet Nigeria; Alexander Tosin, MTN Nigeria; Doyin Ajayi, Sweet FM; Oyekanmi Ayoyemi, Wikimedia Group; Moremi Kedirsmeia, from Botswana on an amazing panel to enlighten these young minds.

The event is in partnership with Covenant University Secondary School, Global Shapers Community Ibadan of the World Economic Forum, Lead Resources, Next Gen Africa, AREAi Africa, Hearts Connect Initiative, AllforDevelopment Foundation, Thriving Teens and sponsored by NerdyGram Consulting, Parle G Biscuits & Sweetco Plc.

Media partners include Ogun State Television, The Nations Newspapers, Hebron FM, The Guardian, Unilag FM, TVC amongst others.

Caveat: This event is strictly by invitation!

For sponsorship, partnership and further enquiries, you can send a mail to royalfoundationafrica@gmail.com or info@royalfoundation.org.ng; call/text us on +2348137365526.

Connect with us on Facebook, twitter and instagram via @rfisupport and get to know about what we do on www.royalfoundation.org.ng