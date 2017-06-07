Dissecting the Arewa youth’s threat to deal with Igbos – Sam Hart

I have read with utter dismay, the Press Conference addressed by a coalition of Northern Youth Organisations wherein they issued a 3 months ultimatum to all Igbos in the North to leave the region.

A number of issues immediately come to the fore.

1. The Press Conference was addressed at Arewa House in Kaduna. This is the Spiritual Headquarters of Northern Nigeria and the location where far-reaching decisions affecting the North are taken. For the reason of the location from which this ultimatum was issued, we must take them serious.

2. The Press Conference dwelt extensively on Igbo landed property, houses and businesses and directed their taking over at the expiration of the ultimatum. This is a criminal enterprise disguised as a regional fight. The target is Igbo properties. It is borne out of envy for the successes of Ndigbo.

3. We have experienced too many clashes in the North where Igbos have borne the hardest brunt even over matters they know nothing about. This should not be ignored. The news was broadcast in Hausa and a lot of jobless, misguided Youths have taken note.

4. If anything happens, note that as far as the average illiterate northern youth is concerned, all Southerners are nyammiri. So if you’re Ijaw or Efik or Urhobo or Anang or Ikwere and you think this does not concern you, I pray you don’t find out the hard way.

WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE?

1. The DSS should immediately round up all those at that Press conference. An example must be made that such actions are illegal & unacceptable in Nigeria.

2. Every Nigerian citizen is protected under our constitution. This is squarely on the table of the Federal Government. The Federal Government must take steps to protect citizen rights.

3. If this is handled with kid gloves, there is no telling what the next band of jokers will come up with. This must not be condoned in any way to avoid miscreants becoming emboldened.

4. Northern Governors and Leaders must immediately dissociate themselves from this irresponsible action and assure Ndigbo of the safety of their lives and businesses.

If these and more are done, it will calm the situation but may not totally quell it. A dangerous seed has been sown. May God help us all.