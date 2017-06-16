Uwazurike’s peace efforts pay off as Fulani in Southeast assures Igbos

– From Agency Reports –

The leadership of cattle breeders in the South East, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has dissociated itself from the recent quit notice given to Igbos living in the north by the coalition of Arewa youths.

This comes on the heels of a recent meeting between the pre-eminent Biafran/Igbo leader, Chief Ralph Uwazurike and Arewa leaders including retired Major Hamza Al-Mustapha and Prof Ango Abdullahi.

In a statement by the group’s chairman, Alhaji Siddiki Gidado in AwkaAnambra state yesterday, MACBAN unequivocally condemned the quit notice by certain elements of Arewa youth leaders.

The group pointed out that although they are not comfortable with the the style of the agitations of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), it does not support call for Ndigbo to leave the north, especially against the backdrop of the call by Uwazurike and Al-Mustapha to employ peaceful and non-violent means to addressing the grievances that propel the agitations.

Alhaji Gidado added that, despite everything, Fulanis living in Southeast feel safe; and he urged Igbos living in the North to also feel safe.