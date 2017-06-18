Nigeria: Minister of Petroleum launches Podcast, other social media

— As part of the ongoing activities by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to ensure that Nigeria ends the unsavory practice of petroleum products importation by end of 2019, The Honorable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources in this podcast highlights the State of the Refineries, current realities, ongoing efforts and the role of Nigerians in the implementation of the refinery initiative of the #7BigWins and plans to bring a complete closure to petroleum products importation.

Please find a video podcast that succinctly captures the Honorable Minister’s message and also clarifies the news that has been in the media recently on the purported concessioning/sale of refineries .

https://www.facebook.com/IbeKachikwu/videos/1036924546439123/

Also see attached the infographics outlining the Petroleum Products Supply Challenges, Solutions To Current Supply Challenges and Refineries Rehabilitation Chronology and Status Update

