Sign and Graphic Imaging Dubai 2018 to attract printing industry stakeholders from Africa

— DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 29, 2017/ — International Expo Consults (IEC) (www.IECdubai.com) stated that the African printing industry stakeholders stand to reap huge benefits by visiting the (Sign and Graphic Imaging) SGI Dubai 2018 (www.SIGNMiddleEast.com) trade show. The 21st edition of the show will unveil a plethora of innovative products and services from various exhibitors from across the globe under a unified platform. Every year several trade visitors from Africa benefit from these global innovations in the industry, which they further deploy in their own markets.

As per the Smithers Pira report, the total printing revenues in the MENA region is forecast to grow to 7.2% per annum reaching $26 billion by 2018. Various industry analysts have estimated the printing ink industry in Morocco, Senegal and Ethiopia to grow at about 18.7% and 11.4%, respectively.

“There is a huge potential in Africa’s printing industry as stakeholders are looking to gradually phase out old equipment to bring in new technology. Regardless of the economic conditions, increasing competition from digital media, changes in printing processes, and emerging concerns for environmental protection, the printing industry in Africa would grow at a steady pace,” added Mr. Sharif Rahman, CEO of IEC.

Sign and Graphic Imaging (SGI Dubai) is a key platform where African visitors can reach out to exhibitors who comprise of architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others. The show is a globally recognised business forum which entails seminars and workshops led by industry pioneers.

“A focussed approach from the African print industry can consolidate the sector further and take it to greater heights. We are eagerly waiting to welcome the trade visitors from Africa to our show as we have a huge turnaround from the Africa region each year. The African economy is poised to hit a new high and set to grow to the next level. As per our research, there is a tremendous demand for state-of-the-art printing equipment in the growing African markets,” stated Mr.Rahman.

IEC is the driving force behind the 21-year old ‘SGI Dubai show’, one of the most awaited exhibitions in the MENA region within the print, signage and imaging industries.

SGI Dubai 2018 will focus on digital signage, textile printing, LED, digital printing, screen printing and retail signage industry sectors.

SGI Dubai 2018 is roping in exhibitors and trade visitors across the globe including Africa, USA, UK, Germany, China and Japan, among others. The industry’s best kept secrets and trends are set to be unveiled as the 21st edition of the show is touted to receive thousands of visitors from different countries. The SGI Dubai 2018 show would be held at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre from January 14th to 16th 2018 at the halls 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Landmark projects within the MENA region are in different stages of construction. This region is the only region in the world that is currently investing billions of dollars in large establishments that includes retail, entertainment and largescale infrastructure. The printing industry will definitely set to benefit from these projects as government initiatives across the region are succeeding in diversification of economies. This is similar to the infrastructure growth that some of the African markets are witnessing.